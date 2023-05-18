This time of year is filled with a lot of great times.
It’s the start of the summer where everything seems new and fresh; it’s wedding season and Mother’s Day just happened. It finally seems to stop raining every single day in Alabama.
Things are good in the month of May.
Graduation is one of the most important parts of that.
Whether it’s graduation from kindergarten, high school or getting your PhD, it’s something you accomplished and it is definitely worth celebrating.
High school graduation is especially one of those moments; it’s one you likely won’t forget.
As we get older, we tend to forget how important that big day is. It may seem like it’s, “Well, so many people graduate and it’s just another ceremony I have to attend.” But high school graduation is so much more than that for a lot of people.
More and more people aren’t getting to that level for a variety of reasons and circumstances, so for those who put their hard work and energy into finishing four years of high school, we applaud you. There are other graduations going on right now as well — CACC celebrated its not too long ago. Many of those students will go onto a four-year college, but maybe even more of them will go directly into the workforce.
Likewise, they should be applauded for dedicating their time at CACC to really excelling at something and being able to make a career out of it.
There are also kindergarten graduations, which we always love to see pictures of, and even Leadership Lake Martin’s graduation was this week, which our own Lizi Arbogast Gwin is a part of this year.
No matter the size of the commitment, graduation means you finished something. You set a goal, and you accomplished it. That should always be celebrated.
