Despite all of the national attention some law enforcement officers have gotten over the last few weeks, the Alexander City Police Department is still continuing programs of engaging the community.
Thursday, ACPD’s Cpl. Tyler Lashley and officer Chelsey Hall took a break from patrolling the streets to visit students at Jacob’s Ladder. It was an informal meeting but left a lasting — and sticky — impression on the children thanks to lollipops.
Lollipops with Cops was an idea brought forward by Hall and endorsed by ACPD chief Jay Turner. Lollipops with Cops is not the only program ACPD has interacting with children. The D.A.R.E. program has grown to include a school resource officer at each of the Alexander City schools. D.A.R.E. will show its fruits for years to come as it allows positive interactions between law enforcement and children.
Officers are continually looking to engage the community so don’t be surprised if they stop to chat from time to time. It’s all part of fostering positive relationships.
In a small community such as Alexander City, it is easy to see officers as members of the community when they are not in uniform. Residents can see them in area stores and in schools being parents.
Turner believes his officers truly have the community’s best interest in mind.
“Opportunities like (Thursday) is great for our officers,” Turner said. “They strive to engage the public in good ways. We have a great (police) department but even better officers who want to serve our community.”
We appreciate our local officers going out of their way to help promote positive relationships with the community.