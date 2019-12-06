Many Alexander City citizens were concerned after seeing a pay raise for the position of mayor on the agenda for the last city council meeting. Some felt it was a sneaky measure to hide something.
Members of the council should be commended for tabling the vote on the raise to allow discussion at a work session Tuesday and the next council meeting. But why was it set up in a way that made it appear as though the council was not being transparent with the public?
Prior to Monday night’s meeting it had been brought up publicly only briefly in a budget work session by a councilmember without much discussion. The Outlook understands the city is a $55 million a year organization and pay for a leader might be inadequate, but where is the discussion? Are there any thoughts on creating a city manager position by hiring a professional with government operations training and experience? It has been mentioned before and we believe is worth investigating again.
The agenda for Monday’s meeting came out over the Thanksgiving holiday, just days before the meeting. It didn’t give citizens a chance to review the measure or even meet the seven-day notice to get on the agenda to have their opinions heard.
The council can vote itself or the mayor a raise, but it cannot take effect until after the next election cycle and must be done at least six months before the election. That deadline is in February so there is still plenty of time to do something about pay.
Officials at the city have been looking at and conducting pay studies for a few years now. Using comparable cities has been mentioned before and was mentioned at Monday’s meeting. The Outlook likes the idea of looking at comparables but the city needs to be fair and equitable. It must be decided what cities to look to; maybe it is several. Let’s not use Birmingham for one position, Sylacauga for another and Decatur the other. They are different and different populations from Alexander City.
The Outlook wants to commend the council for pausing action to allow for proper discussion, but let’s also make sure all stakeholders have a fair chance to voice an opinion in all matters before the council.