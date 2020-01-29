It’s always nice to hear about people giving back to the community. The Alexander City Tree Board and Benjamin Russell Future Farmers of America (FFA) gave back to the city by planting 10 trees near the soccer complex by the city pool.
The tree board has planted more than 350 trees around the city in the last 20 years.
While national Arbor Day is April 24, the city honors it in January when it’s easier to plant trees, according to tree board president Larry Bates.
The FFA chapter has partnered with the city for about four years and FFA advisor Josh Williams said he’s never struggled to get students to volunteer for it. We appreciate the work the group put in to spruce up the city and give back to the environment.
We also wish to encourage residents to give back to the local environment.
The Clean Community Partnership has a monthly trash cleanup the third Saturday of every month and has a big cleanup set for March 21 as well. Lake Martin Resource Association holds its annual Renew Our Rivers every November. Get involved with one of these or do something on your own time such as picking up stray litter you come across, tightly securing your trash bags and throwing trash away instead of in the back of a truck.
We only have one Earth and we should preserve it for the next generation.
Giving up a little of your time to clean up an area or plant vegetation goes a long way. Doing your part to keep a clean environment benefits both residents and the local vegetation.