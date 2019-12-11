We’ve written about it before but it’s something we can’t stress enough: Get your flu shot.
The whole state has significant influenza activity detected, according to the Alabama Department of Health.
One of the easiest prevention steps to take is to get a flu shot now. Most insurances cover the cost and other places do it for free. It’s never too late to get vaccinated.
Getting the shot is harmless and is effective.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “recent studies show that flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the flu vaccine.”
The 2017-18 flu vaccination prevented about 6.2 million flu illnesses, 3.2 million flu-associated medical visits, 91,000 flu-associated hospitalizations and 5,700 deaths, according to the CDC.
There have been five reported child deaths due to the flu this year, but none in Alabama, according to the CDC. A 2017 study found the flu vaccinecan significantly lower children’s risks of dying.
The flu is not fun to deal with. Symptoms start suddenly and include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches and fatigue. Why not get a quick shot to prevent something horrible?
The sooner you get the shot the better it is for your health. It takes about two weeks for the antibodies to protect you from the flu.
While there is a chance the vaccine may not work why take a bigger risk of getting it instead of a the smaller chance with the shot?