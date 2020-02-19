It’s better to be safe than sorry.
This week marks Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week. If you haven’t prepared yet, we highly recommend getting a plan in place this week.
It shouldn’t take long to talk to your family and enact a plan.
We know life is busy. We all have lives and things to do and go to, but the purpose of this week is to set some time aside to prepare before something unthinkable happens.
The first step to being weather prepared is to be aware. Sign up for Tallapoosa Alert if you haven’t already. It’s free and sends messages via phone calls, texts and emails.
To sign up for Tallapoosa Alert call 256-825-1078 or go to tallaco.com and click “EMA” under the departments tab.
Make a designated place to go to when a tornado warning is issued, such as the lowest floor of a building that is away from windows, according to Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran. If you live in a mobile home, evacuate to a safe location.
Create an emergency kit filled with needs such as prescriptions and nonperishable foods in case you get trapped should a storm come through.
It should be common sense to have a plan in place. Sometimes busyness gets the best of us but we need to be responsible and be prepared.
If you have a plan in place, maybe review it to make sure it still works for you and your family.
A plan could save your family’s lives.