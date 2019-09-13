For those people who complain that there isn’t much to do here in little ol’ Alexander City, they simply aren’t looking very hard.
There is always something going on and we’re fortunate to live in an area like that.
June through September each year Alexander City Farmers Market is held in the Broad Street Plaza downtown and this year, it’s grown and been even more successful than the years prior.
Market manager Carly Herrmann said the vendors have more than doubled this year in comparison to last year. Last year there were eight to 10 tables and this year there are around 24 vendors each week.
That’s impressive.
Something that has helped the event grow this year is entertainment and live music. Herrmann said it is her hope people hear the music driving or walking by and are enticed to stop by.
“We like to create a family atmosphere so when people leave the market, they don’t just get in their car and go home,” Herrmann said. “They want to come over to Carlisle’s and have lunch and they want to buy a shirt from Makers Market and they want to stop by (Coffee Corner on Main) and get a coffee on their way home. We want to spread them out through downtown.”
It seems like Herrmann is doing something right with the help of Main Street Alexander City. The farmers market has seen a lot of buzz this year and it’s something community members should be proud of.
We are proud of the market organizers and the high attendance and participation from vendors. We think it’ll be even better next year and the year after that.
The farmers market is getting ready to wind down with its last day Sept. 28 so be sure to get out and enjoy it while you can.
You will be entertained, see old friends and make some new ones in the process plus get some fresh produce and other goodies. Get out and enjoy the fun things happening in Alex City.