At The Outlook we often see complaints not much is going on Alexander City but we beg to differ.
Take a look around. While to some it’s not much, many enjoy the small town activities we have. This past weekend was Tykes in Trucks. Some may say it was a kids’ event but even the adults enjoyed watching the reaction to the children seeing the machinery. It also allowed many adults to meet people from city departments and businesses a chance to learn what they do for us.
Some complain there is nothing to do and contribute nothing to do. Stop complaining and pick an event to attend. You might just find you enjoy it. If you don’t like it, step up and help organize an event. It’s like voting in a way; if you don’t vote, don’t complain. In this case, if you don’t contribute to the activities in the area, don’t complain.
There’s the farmers market every Saturday for another month then Oktoberfest. There’s high school football. Even if you don’t enjoy football, there’s the bands to watch too. The senior center has programs for those 50 and over. All of the churches have activities too.
In the coming weeks there are numerous activities around the area. We encourage you to get out. Who knows, you might find something you like.