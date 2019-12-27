As we begin a new year, we hope our local citizens will take it as a good time to get involved in things that make a difference here.
Why? Because people make a difference. We hear that all the time whether it is local residents spending their money locally or how a smile can change someone’s day.
Just as those things make an impact, people can have tremendous influence on the governmental process. It’s often as simple as being aware rather than asleep at the wheel. Knowing what’s going on and speaking up when something seems fishy is where you start.
We can also make a huge difference in our community by exercising our rights as Americans and participating in the democratic process. Now is the ideal time to start thinking about how to get involved in local government. Here are some ways you can make that happen:
VOTE
Voters wait in lines to vote for the president, but often don’t take the time to vote for local officials whose decisions are also important and could hit closer to home. This is a big year for races locally and across the state. If you aren’t registered, do it right now and go to the polls every time they open. If you don’t vote, you can’t complain. You may even think about running for an office yourself.
ATTEND MEETINGS
The best way to find out what’s going on in your town or city, next to reading this newspaper, is to attend meetings. Usually, upcoming meetings are listed on your town or city’s website bulletin board and we often publish them here in The Outlook. From zonings to how tax dollars are spent, it all starts in government meetings.
COMMUNICATE WITH OFFICIALS
Have a question, concern or suggestion for your local or state leaders? Give them a call, email, letter or pay them a visit. The issue that matters to you may be off their radars, but by voicing your opinion to the person who represents you, you can make a difference.
The easiest way to make a difference is to get involved in the governmental process and the power citizens possess is an awesome thing.