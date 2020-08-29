T
he Outlook is thrilled to hear Horseshoe Bend Regional Library received free internet service from Alabama Supercomputer Authority thanks to state legislation. This public library joins five others who have received the same good news in the last week and the agency plans to provide the same service for libraries in all 67 counties of Alabama from state funding.
At the announcement this week, Alabama Supercomputer Authority employees, along with Rep. Ed Oliver, Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley and library director Susie Anderson all echoed the same sentiment detailing the importance of public libraries.
These days, so many people have access to information at their fingertips via smartphones and home internet but in rural areas such as Tallapoosa County that is not always the case. Libraries have been a valuable resource for years but now more than ever as job applications, unemployment benefits and even school work — to name a few — move online, it limits access to those who do not have reliable internet.
Free internet at public libraries is a wonderful accomplishment for our area and The Outlook is proud to see this amenity added to the community. Oliver spoke about broadband grants coming available in the fall and additional expansion of technology aiding libraries, schools and even healthcare around Tallapoosa and Coosa counties. We hope to see more of this happening to lessen that digital divide and equalize access to all people, despite their personal circumstances.