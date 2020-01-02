The New Year brings in new resolutions for those trying to change an aspect in their lives. While those at the gym often notice it is more crowded around the holiday, less and less people are there by the end of January.
Creating resolutions is one thing, but sticking to them is hard.
Make realistic resolutions. It’s one thing to say you want to lose weight versus saying you’ll walk 3 miles a day and give up sweets once a week. It’s one thing to say you want to save more money versus saying you’ll put $20 into your savings account every week and limiting the amount of times you go out to eat. One is vague while the other is a clear and defined goal.
Additionally if you fail your goal one day, don’t feel bad and fall off the wagon. Skipping a day at the gym, spending a little more money then you want or breaking out a cigarette when you’re trying to quit is not a reason to stop your resolution. Everyone has a bad day. Remind yourself that you’re human and continue to do your best.
According to the American Psychological Association (APA), you should talk about your resolution with others. Share your experiences and consider joining a support group with others going through the same thing. Don’t be afraid to ask for support additionally.
While resolutions can be hard to accomplish, they’re worth completing. Believe in yourself and you can do it.