People aren’t supposed to be out in bad weather. That’s sort of the whole point, right? Get inside, get to your safe space, make sure you are under cover.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 5:51 am
People aren’t supposed to be out in bad weather. That’s sort of the whole point, right? Get inside, get to your safe space, make sure you are under cover.
But first responders are supposed to do the exact opposite.
Over the weekend, Tallapoosa County was hit with a series of storms, and these first responders are required to be out round the clock helping residents — not worrying about their own safety.
We’ve seen the Alexander City Fire Department run into burning buildings, the utilities department dealing with leaking gas lines, and countless EMTs helping to save lives.
And it’s not just these typical first responders, but it’s also the grassroots efforts and those people who get boots on the ground who deserve our gratitude. It’s the guys who visited from Ashland with the chainsaws and offered to help during the Jan. 12 tornadoes. It’s the long-term recovery committees set up by Lake Martin Area United Way and their members. It’s the people who start fundraisers and donation drives for people who lost property, or worse, their whole home.
Much like first responders, journalists are probably out too early when it comes to storms and we see these types of people all over storm damage, especially in Tallapoosa County. When disaster strikes, there are organizations, professional first responders and just good Samaritans who just want to help.
A tornado can hit anytime, anywhere. But we also want to give thanks to people like Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, who is constantly working with his team to send out updates via phone, email and text message. He has been available to The Outlook for regular updates and has kept us, thereby the public, informed every step of the way.
We are lucky to live in a community where so many people are willing to step in when need be.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.