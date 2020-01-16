The Lake Martin Animal Shelter’s adoption rate for 2019 was up while its euthanasia rate was down, and we couldn’t be happier. The total adoption rate last year was more than 20% — 10% above the national average — according to shelter director Mia Chandler. Euthanasia was also 25% last year, which was half the national average of 50%.
These numbers are great. For a small shelter, to bring up adoptions and lower the number of pets euthanized means the community is doing something right.
Chandler attributes the numbers to community education on spaying and neutering and pet owners being proactive. The shelter also recently received a Petsmart Big Fix 2020 grant, which funds 20 surgeries per month.
Chandler said pet sterilization leads to less intake and euthanasia and pets can board there for longer. The shelter will also see an increased number of adoptions.
If you haven’t fixed your pet, we highly recommend it. For one thing, it’s cheap at only $20 with the new grant. For another, it prevents unwanted litters and overpopulating shelters.
Something to tackle this year is responsible pet ownership. Give your pets collars if they roam outside and if they go missing search for them immediately. Posting missing animal pictures on social media is quick and effective.
We’re happy to see these numbers and hope they continue. To make the numbers even better we need to keep being proactive with education and responsible ownership.