This week, The Outlook was informed a bullet was found in a lunchroom at Central Coosa.
Not too long ago, there was an active shooter scare at Benjamin Russell High School. It was only a few years ago a student brought a handgun to Horseshoe Bend School.
The point is, don’t think it can’t happen here.
We need to be proactive as a society in informing our students how important it is to be safe. There is no need for any type of weapon at school, that’s for sure. Secondly, regardless of what you do in your personal life, it’s not necessary to bring that to schools.
As a general rule, we are not “against guns.” We understand hunting and shooting for sport; we also know people need to be able to defend themselves. There are scary situations out there and even children need to know what to do in an emergency situation these days.
However, that’s a decision that should be made by the parents — not by friends at school.
Guns can literally take people’s lives. They are not something to mess around with, and they are not a joke. Parents should have a chance to decide when and how they’ll talk to their children about guns.
Our suggestion, however, is to have that discussion sooner rather than later, because the unimaginable can happen in a blink of an eye. Students need to know what to do when faced with the unthinkable.
As of this writing (Friday, Feb. 24), we are 55 days into the year. As of this writing, there have been 85 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting is typically considered at least three individuals injured or killed, not including the shooter.
That is more than one per day. This is serious stuff. Let’s keep guns out of our schools, and make sure we are always being vigilant.
