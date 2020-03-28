Alexander City councilmembers and Mayor Tommy Spraggins recently came together in an effort to assist residents affected financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spraggins announced Tuesday the city will not disconnect utility services such as water, sewer, electric gas and garbage due to late payments. Also, all charges relating to penalties for late payments will be waived until further notice.
As employees’ hours are being cut or losing their jobs entirely, the community is facing an economic downturn and some families will take a harder hit than others.
The generosity and empathy shown by the city will make a huge impact on lower-income families or individuals who have since lost their income partially or entirely.
That being said, this shouldn’t be taken advantage of. For those who still can pay their utility bills, they must continue to do so. If everyone stops paying bills, the city could choose to overturn this current decision.
While the ability to suspend certain bills during this time and waiving late fees is beneficial, the city acts as a third party for utilities and still needs to pay those companies from which utilities are directed.
Not to mention, eventually those bills will need to be paid so if an individual is struggling now, imagine what that cost may look like once it piles up down the road.
The Outlook applauds the city for offering this assistance and urges residents who can still afford to pay, to do so. We don’t want to potentially ruin it for those who really need it.