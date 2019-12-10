We expect the courts to operate but they cannot function without help from citizens.
We elect judges to hear and decide many legal civil and criminal arguments.
We elect district attorneys to prosecute crimes.
Many things can be handled by a judge, a district attorney, a defendant and attorney, but our court system is dependent on jurors.
Many hate to see those notices summoning them to a courtroom for jury service but we do not elect jurors. The system is dependant on our service to fill the role when called.
Every judge in the Fifth Judicial Circuit which covers Tallapoosa County thanks everyone who answers the call. The judges will tell you the system works only because of the jurors. While the judge is the decision maker on legal matters, a jury is the trier of facts deciding which elements presented at trial should help determine a person’s guilt or innocence in a criminal proceeding or who is at fault in a civil proceeding.
Many of us question the process thinking there are “Law and Order” moments and ideal investigations.
Serving on a jury, one quickly learns the process doesn’t move at the speed of the hour-long shows and often doesn’t give the “Matlock” moment. Instead, a member of the jury gains an appreciation for everyone in the process while deciding the facts of a case. A juror quickly learns an investigator doesn’t get all the pieces to the puzzle at the scene of a crime but can paint most of the picture through physical evidence and witness testimony. A juror learns to appreciate listening to a defense attorney analyze the investigation and bring potential mistakes to light.
Being a juror is an education everyone should have. When you get a notice you have been selected to jury duty, answer the call. Not showing up could lead to a deputy sheriff knocking on your door and delivering you to the stand before a judge. None of us wants that. The easiest thing is to show up as a willing participant in the process.
It’s our civic duty to serve on a jury.