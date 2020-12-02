In a year full of bad news, The Outlook wants to encourage its readers to look to the good news that surrounds us.
Sure, it’s easy to get bogged down in all the bad — it’s common for it to feel like it outweighs the good, but that’s not always true. And it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the good things.
In 2020, Alabama saw a record number of foster care adoptions for the third year in a row, and if that isn’t something to celebrate, we don’t know what is.
Plus, a COVID-19 vaccine is well on its way to protecting the vulnerable and those at risk to become seriously ill or die from the virus. In a pandemic that seems to be neverending, we really do need this vaccine to hopefully bring forth an end in sight.
Locally, residents are going out of their way to pay it forward. Just before the Thanksgiving holiday, local resident and Russell Medical nurse practitioner Tammy Vann Coker saw the miniature food pantry at First Presbyterian Church had been running low, so she took it upon herself to stock it full. Not only did she do that, but she posted to social media to spread the message and encourage others to do the same. Now, the pantry is remaining stocked thanks to the good citizens of our community.
Alabama’s unemployment rate was down again in October, sitting at 5.8% compared to 6.7% in September. This is much higher than October 2019’s rate of 2.7%, but after all the struggles our economy and working class has faced, a drop in the rate from the month prior is good news.
Even on today’s front page, there’s both bad news and good news. Either way you cut it, we have to report everything happening in our community and keep residents informed, and we’ll always continue to do so. But we do ask you to not let the bad news overshadow the good news all around us.
In a year where negativity surrounds us, let’s choose to see the glass half full and celebrate the good things happening in our community.