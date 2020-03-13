Safety is the top priority for Tallapoosa County Schools’ transportation department. The Tallapoosa County Board of Education recently honored the department for passing the Alabama Department of Education’s annual safety inspection with only 1% reported issues.
Transportation department director Len Carter said the only major infraction it had was a drag link issue, which affects the bus’ steering.
Regardless of the infraction, we applaud the transportation department for passing its inspection and keeping its students safe.
While the transportation department didn’t pass with all buses completely clearing inspection, getting less than 1% of issues is still something to be proud of. The bus drivers make sure to inspect their own buses every morning in addition to the department’s mechanics monthly check ups.
It’s also a good thing the drag link issue was caught before something major could have happened.
The best news of it all is it shows how much the department cares for its students. The drivers transport about 2,100 kids a day from all over the county and some add another route going to the Edward Bell Career Technical Center every day.
Sometimes we forget is motor vehicles and commercial vehicles are actually dangerous and serious accidents can happen. None of the buses were in accidents this school year as of Wednesday afternoon.
It’s good to know the drivers and mechanics are taking students lives seriously and doing the best they can to make them safe.