Dadeville High School is making waves for Tallapoosa County. The school’s administration and faculty will speak about recruiting minorities and special needs students for AP classes at two conferences in at Chicago this March.
Principal Chris Hand submitted a proposal that was accepted by the college board. Hand and teachers Wes Talton, Angela Spratling, Brad Bearden, Katie Bergman, Felicia Edwards, Rachel Climer and Pam Holloway will attend the conference.
It’s one thing to speak around the state but it’s another to go national. DHS is a small school so to be recognized and get a national voice is an accomplishment.
Dadeville is city of about 3,000 so going to the national conferences will put a spotlight on the school, the city and the county overall. It will also help the teachers network, learn new skills and ultimately improve their classrooms from their experiences.
Additionally it’s good to know the school is practicing what it preaches by including everyone in AP classes. Special needs students are taking AP computer science, AP English language and AP English literature at Dadeville, according to Hand.
“It just changes the mindset of a school,” Hand said. “Not every student is going to take AP but how do we get every student to have that opportunity?”
Inclusion and accommodating students for equal opportunity is just and we’re glad to see it happening in Tallapoosa County. We hope Dadeville represents the county well in March.