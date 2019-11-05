The splash pad project at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex has been a pipe dream for a long time.
Parents and grandparents have been asking for something water related besides a pool.
It is nice to finally see the splash pad coming to life but the cooperation in the project proves the area can work together for a common cause.
Tallapoosa County commissioner Steve Robinson provided some funding to help get the materials while several departments at the City of Alexander City are doing the bulk of the work.
Employees with the light and power department helped clear a lot at the Sportplex while employees at the sewer department have worked to make sure a manhole for the sewer system remains accessible. Crews at public works have been hauling load after load of dirt to level out the area.
What makes the project even more special is a team from Leadership Lake Martin is helping with shade elements and a design of how things will look in two years when the entire area is completed.
We all like to see projects done, some are roads and bridges and some are simple like the transfer of a van from the Tallapoosa County Commission once used by the nutrition program to the Boys & Girls Club of the Lake Martin Area. But what is great is when everyone comes together and is able to come up with a solution with materials and funds on hand.