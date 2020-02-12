Valentine’s Day is Friday. While a lot of businesses might have specials, the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources is hosting a foster and adoptive parent open house from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
DHR director Brenda Floyd said there are 56 foster care children in need of homes.
It hurts to know there are so many children in foster care. It’s worse to find out the children are sent to live in other foster homes outside of the county where they can’t see their family or friends often.
The ultimate goal of foster care is to get children back with their parents or a relative. Foster children are not bad kids, as foster adoptive parent Terry Carter said.
We encourage anyone interested in fostering to attend the open house.
Carter said a lot of people he’s talked to say they are scared about getting their hearts broken if they go through it and have to return the children after taking care of them. While it may be hard for foster parents to let the children go, they have opened their homes to children and shown love, which is what they need.
You can’t let your fear stop you from doing what you want or else you can’t accomplish anything. As difficult as it can be, fostering is rewarding and gives back to the community and children.
Children need homes and some form of permanency in their lives.
While many can’t foster due to financial or physical reasons such as having enough space, we highly encourage those who can to try.