No matter what the circumstances, it’s hard to see local businesses close.
That’s obviously the last thing we want to see in our city. We want new businesses opening, not the opposite.
Alexander City officials and citizens alike so want to see the city prosper, but recent closures are seen as a setback.
What The Outlook wants readers to remember is much of what is planned for Alexander City’s future prosperity is behind closed doors. And that isn’t for lack of transparency on local leaders’ parts; that’s because anything having to do with economic development must be kept private. If boards and councils did not go into executive sessions when discussing real property, all of the information would be public and deals would likely fall through. Then we’d never have anything or prosper at all.
We ask citizens of Alexander City to respect the privacy measures that must be taken in order to secure deals for future economic growth in our city. There’s a lot going on behind closed doors not even The Outlook knows about but we trust the process.
It’s devastating to see multiple businesses close in a matter of weeks. However, it should serve as a wake-up call for us to support our city and give patronage local businesses before it’s too late.
We happen to believe in this city, though, and know there are good things on the horizon. We hope citizens will be patient and, as a column on this very page reads, “become part of the solution instead of part of the problem.”
If we don’t support local businesses, how can we expect them to remain open? Don’t be part of the reason another business closes its doors. We ask you to continue supporting businesses whose doors are still open and once new businesses open in the now-empty buildings, support those too.