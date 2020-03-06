It’s always good to see our local youth succeeding. Thursday and today, seniors at Benjamin Russell are participating in the fifth annual Senior Blitz, and we feel compelled to use this space to brag on the event as a whole.
The blitz puts students through a series of four 15-minute interviews with local business, community and civic leaders to help prepare them for life after high school.
Not only was the event well organized and beneficial for the students, but the seniors, who were dressed in professional attire, were fully prepared for their interviews and impressed the interviewers. Additionally, the seniors shared their well thought-out plans for life after high school graduation.
Principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson has put on this blitz for five years now and the decision to do so is one we feel is on point. It’s benefiting our students in a way that will impact them for the rest of their lives. The event cultivates the soft skills needed to succeed in an interview, which is a crucial part of life these students will encounter many times over the years.
The program helps with the students’ critical thinking and communication skills and it also builds their character.
Seeing these students and their high aspirations has given us a renewed hope in the youth of Alexander City. These kids could be our future leaders and we are proud Benjamin Russell is recognizing that.
Anything our educators can do to help our students once they graduate to the real world is great in our book.
Wilkinson made the right choice to bring this blitz to BRHS and continue it year after year. We feel this program is a crucial part of developing our local seniors and know it will make a difference in their lives and futures to come.