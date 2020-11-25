Thanksgiving is one of our favorite holidays. It’s a time to gather with family and friends; it usually means a day or two off work and a lot of food.
But Thanksgiving is about more than the loads of turkey, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese, and at The Outlook, we urge you to be to be thankful outside of Thanksgiving. Although there are a lot of hardships in the world — natural disasters, political messes, the COVID-19 pandemic and the like — everyone can find something to be thankful for.
Whether it’s having a roof over your head or having friends to enjoy a meal with or being near to your family, it’s important to make sure we count our blessings 365 days a year and not just one.
It’s similar to any holiday. Valentine’s Day is great to give your significant other a special treat, but don’t tell him or her you love them on only that day. Christmas is a special day to think about faith and religion, but it’s not the only day.
Over the holiday we’ll probably gain a few pounds and, if we’re lucky, we’ve spent time with our loved ones, even it’s virtual. It’s always it’s important to be thankful for what we have.
At The Outlook, we are, of course, thankful for our families and friends, but we’re also thankful for our readers, our community and our team of hard workers who bring you the news each and every day. We hope you’ll take the time to let those important people in your life know you’re thankful for them too.