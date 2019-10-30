Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year for children. From dressing up in the best costume ever, to going door to door for enough candy to last through the new year, there are few things more fun than Halloween night.
While there is certainly no shortage of fun to be had throughout the night tonight, we also need to be responsible and exercise caution along with our excitement.
Local law enforcement officials have shared advice with the public all about making sure everyone taking part in the Halloween festivities stays safe as they trick-or-treat, visit fall festivals or enjoy a Halloween party.
These tips cannot be stated enough. Check your candy. Only visit houses you know. Make sure you are visible when walking around outside. Watch for traffic as you cross the street. These are valuable pieces of advice all designed to keep a night of fun from turning into a true night of horror.
The recommended times for trick-or-treating in Alexander City and Dadeville are from 5 until 8 p.m. The Alexander City Police Department will be handing out candy for as long as supplies last, the Dadeville Public Library will be hosting games throughout the evening, and a multitude of churches will be having events of their own. These events offer a great alternative to going from house to house, neighborhood to neighborhood in search of candy, and virtually all of them are offered at no cost to participants.
We can all make the most of our Halloween night. By knowing how to stay safe and taking advantage of public places offering their events. The night can be a fun and enjoyable time for everyone.