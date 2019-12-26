With Christmas over we hope everyone had a safe holiday. Long travels and getting the family together can be stressful.
Now people may be ready to celebrate a new decade starting next week. With New Year’s Eve around the corner we want to emphasize: Don’t drink and drive.
The holidays are a great time to cut back and be merry with friends and family. But if you’re going to drink, do it responsibly.
If you know you’re not going to be OK to drive home, call a ride or bring a designated driver. There’s nothing worse than ruining the fun with a DUI — or worse, death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 29 people die every day in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. More than 10,000 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes in 2016.
Before school let out for Christmas break last week, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department teamed up to teach Reeltown students the dangers of drinking and driving. Additionally, driving can be dangerous sober.
“This is my 10th year as a school resource officer here and we’ve buried 10 students from Reeltown,” school resource officer Jason Cowart told students. “The majority of them were from accidents. The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was go to a mama’s door and knock on it and tell her one of my students is never coming home.”
As it’s emphasized with teenage drivers it should be emphasized with adults.
The ultimate consequence of drinking and driving is never seeing someone come home. Never get in the car with a driver who has had a drink.
Please make responsible decisions next week and start the decade off on the right foot. Be safe and attentive behind the wheel at all times — even sober.