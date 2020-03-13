You probably have seen the word “coronavirus” at least 100 times a day from news and social media. Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency as did President Donald Trump on Friday due to the pandemic.
Even though your social media has already blown up, it will escalate in the next few days. People are talking about stocking up on supplies in case they are quarantined for two weeks and much more.
There is room for concern, but don’t panic. Be rational. Don’t stock up on five year’s worth of toilet paper and hand sanitizer for the virus because then there isn’t enough for others. We all need a reasonable amount of supplies but buying out a store isn’t logical.
There’s obvious reason for concern with the virus; no one should take contagious diseases lightly. Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at high risks and should take everyday precautions, according tothe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However there’s no reason for the general population to panic. According tothe CDC there were 41 deaths and 1,629 coronavirus-related cases in the United States as of Friday afternoon. The U.S. population is about 329,391,000, according to the U.S. Census’ website.
If you see a post on social media talking about the virus make sure it’s from a trusted news source, such as The Outlook, the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health, before sharing it. Misinformation only makes things worse.
It doesn’t hurt to prepare for the worst but panicking won’t solve anything.
We ask everyone to stay well informed during this state of emergency and remain calm.