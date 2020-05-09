Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday morning she is amending the current safer-at-home order to be more relaxed.
We can now dine in at restaurants, visit close-contact service providers such as nail salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and more.
Gatherings aren’t restricted but 6 feet must be kept between all people outside your household.
The order doesn’t make all that much sense as entertainment venues are still closed but it’s our opinion the rules for that shouldn’t be different than restaurants, retail stories or athletic facilities. You can go swimming in a public pool but can’t get in a sauna. What’s the difference?
The Outlook certainly questions the logic behind this decision that seems quite frankly a little rash. Everyone was prepared to wait until May 15 for a new order and with the continuous rise in cases, we are keeping our guard up. The number of COVID-19 cases saw its highest one-day increase yet from Thursday to Friday — 385 cases added in 24 hours — and we don’t see this as a time to stop taking precautions.
We ask citizens to please continue to take all precautions necessary. Avoid large gatherings and always keep the proper distance between you and others outside your household. Continue to wear masks and wash your hands religiously.
Try not to forget just because you aren’t necessarily in a high-risk group doesn’t mean someone around you is the same.
Just because Ivey is letting up on the rules doesn’t mean residents should. Keep taking precautions and do everything necessary to protect yourself and others because this pandemic is not over.