Many in the area like to ring in the new year with fireworks.
Many will shoot from their own backyards which brings up an issue of safety. According to the National Safety Council eight people died and more than 12,000 were injured nationwide due to fireworks in 2017. To make matters worse, 50% of the injuries were to children and young adults under the age of 20.
While not foolproof, the National Safety Council offers up a few tips to keep everyone safe and The Outlook believes the list is a good start to safe fun with fireworks at home.
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks
• Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
• Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
• Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
• Never light indoors
• Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person
• Light only one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
• Never ignite devices in a container
• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
• Soak both used and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
• Never use illegal fireworks
While the list doesn’t cover everything, it does remind us to use common sense when handling fireworks.