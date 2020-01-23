Everyone hates to lose money on a deal, but in economic development a government must make an investment.
Alexander City leaders have been criticized for selling property in the Russell Complex at a loss and giving the Russell Main Office to Amadeus Development Group.
The city had already voted to demolish the building so any development there is a positive. Amadeus’ Andrew McGreer said the company is committed. So much so the company’s headquarters will be located there.
But the better news for the old office is the jobs. McGreer said a plumbing supplier is likely to locate there bringing 18 well paying jobs. Amadeus has a vision for a restaurant in the facility. There are plans for two more ground-level storefronts for something like a doctor’s office or med spa. Upstairs will have offices for entrepreneurs who cannot go to the Lake Martin Innovation Center.
Developers presented an idea to the public Tuesday that makes sense and looks good.
“We want it to be a showcase opportunity for downtown Alexander City,” McGreer said.
And it only gets better. The property Amadeus purchased would have been used to build its headquarters had it taken on the Russell Main Office, but instead of abandoning the purchase the developers have taken to marketing an idea for it and McGreer said an organization is looking at working with Amadeus to bring 180 jobs.
All this development isn’t cheap.
“There is a major investment to make here,” McGreer said. “It’s no pennies. It’s hundreds of thousands, millions of dollars. It is an investment in our company but it is also an investment in Alexander City as well.”
Amadeus is taking a risk and putting its money where its mouth is. It only makes sense for us to help as well.
Alexander City has taken a step to take the property back if nothing happens.
In the end we should all thank Amadeus for investing in us and city leaders for helping make it happen.
The Outlook believes leaders should help others with well thought out plans who seek going about the process in the appropriate ways.