As our staff goes about its job of gathering news, we often encounter people who go above and beyond the call of duty to help others.
Sometimes the special effort comes from public servants or first responders. We see that special dedication from a healthcare worker, a nurse or a home health professional. Civic clubs or other area organizations are always finding ways to help others in need with fundraising projects or donations.
Businesses and corporations here are very generous and step up to help when they can and help provide what is needed by those who are less fortunate. We even see neighbors or citizens step up or store employees who go the extra mile for others.
We’ve got some great people here in Tallapoosa County.
Need proof? Here are some prime examples that have happened recently:
• River Bank & Trust employees got under the hood of a car Monday to help jump it off. That’s what we call above and beyond customer service.
• Last week, Benjamin Russell football players arrived bright and early to help open car doors during morning dropoff at Jim Pearson Elementary School. We have some good kids in our area, don’t we?
• Dadeville High School marching band members are honoring their late bandmate Owen Thomas who died over the summer. The members said Thomas should still be on the field with them so they’re doing what they can to honor his memory.
See what we mean? Out hats are off to these folks.
If you see a good deed or someone going the extra mile, let us know. We’d like to see editorials like this more often.