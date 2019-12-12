Most of us know good food takes time and work, especially country cooking.
If done right, we plant the seeds of the vegetables, we care for the livestock and when the time comes, harvest the crops. And we are not done yet. The ingredients are handled with care and cooked over stoves and grills before they can be enjoyed.
This tried-and-true method has worked for generations when it comes to good eating but it also applies to improving our area.
Some complain things don’t move fast enough when it comes to bringing jobs and business to the area. While we need to grow some crops to quench hunger for a bit like peas, beans, potatoes and tomatoes, we must also look decades down the road. We plant a tree to harvest pecans for generations.
Look around, the garden is being planted.
Developers are starting work on Miner’s Cove. A group of local developers is making plans for the old Russell Main Office. Russell Lands has announced plans to develop Wicker Point. Alexander City and the Tallapoosa County Commission are working together to build a road for access to lots on U.S. Highway 280. Others have helped attract industry to parks in Alexander City, Dadeville and Kellyton.
Many in the community are planting the garden but are also depending on us to help take it further. With the few announcements in the last few months will come more businesses and industry to support those.
For all of it to work, we have to invest in ourselves.
We have to encourage our children to take advantage of the career tech programs in our schools. We have to step up ourselves and get that industrial maintenance certificate at Central Alabama Community College, or maybe it’s the welding certificate.
Everyone knows good cooking needs seasoning. We have to invest in ourselves to provide the seasoning for what is already cooking before the fruits of everyone’s labor can be enjoyed.