It doesn't have to be like this — but until enough Tallapoosa County residents change their minds about the vaccine, we need masks in schools.
The rise of the Delta variant coupled with lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates now has both the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) recommending that students and teachers return with masks. However, Alabama has yet to reinstate its mask mandate. State health officer Dr. Scott Harris said Tuesday it will be up to local school boards to decide.
As such, The Outlook urges our local school boards to look at Tallapoosa County's COVID-19 transmission rate ("high," says the CDC), then at the percentage of Tallapoosa County residents fully vaccinated (33.8%, below state average), then at the percentage of Alabamians who have died of COVID-19 since April who were not fully vaccinated (96.2%).
Right now, it's either masks in schools or virtual learning. Luckily, individuals still have the agency to make neither a reality. Kids, teachers, if you head to your nearest walk-in vaccine clinic today (no really, THIS MORNING), you'll have just enough time to get your second shot by the first day of school.