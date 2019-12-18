“A Downtown Christmas” was a success Saturday. Families flooded downtown streets making beelines to write letters to and take pictures with Santa, play in the snow, decorate cookies and drink hot chocolate.
In addition to the events, a holiday market featured local vendors and people were going in and out of downtown businesses which had sales.
We are glad local businesses were open and brought in more traffic. We hope they had a successful day, however we wished all of them stayed open later Saturday.
With Christmas events still happening like snow tubing and wagon rides until 5 or 6 p.m., we hoped the businesses would stay open a little later.
People waited in line after 5:30 p.m. for the horse-drawn wagon rides and could have shopped while waiting.
Alexander City Chamber of Commerce also hosted “Shop Local Saturday,” where every person who spent $50 at a chamber business received one entry to win $500. Staying open a few hours longer would have benefited the businesses. With it being a prime shopping season, the high volume of shoppers downtown could’ve greatly benefitted these businesses.
Running a small business is time consuming and we understand people have lives and want to spend time with their families. Taking off on Sunday is reasonable, but owners should consider lengthening their hours on Saturdays.
Working professionals usually can’t make it to local stores before or after work, so Saturday is their only option to shop downtown.
Business owners have previously said local events such as the Holiday Open House help them. Being open later simply on days organizations hold events downtown would help owners, the local economy and consumers.