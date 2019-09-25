It’s nice to see accountability in the city.
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford told The Outlook last week he wants to form a committee to make sure stakeholders have the correct information on how the funds from the 1-cent sales tax are used.
The Alexander City Board of Education sent the Tallapoosa County Commission a list of its top-three projects it wanted funded with the tax July 16. The commission passed the tax at its Aug. 12 meeting.
Although the 1-cent sales tax bond renewal was approved in August, there is still a lot of following up to do with the projects. This includes planning construction and what company to go with all while avoiding conflicts of interest.
Lankford plans to make the committee up of two school board members, two city councilmembers and one county commissioner.
The community wants and needs transparency. Forming this board will only help quell fear of misuse.
Alexander City Schools capital projects include building a new high school, renovating Jim Pearson Elementary School and Alexander City Middle School and repurposing portions of Benjamin Russell. The projects are estimated to total $56 million.
These projects are a lot to take on and complete and having a committee to make sure the process is going smoothly and correctly is necessary. If we want progress done the right way, this is the best route to take.
Everyone wants accountability. No matter what side you’re on with the school’s capital projects, this is a step in the right direction.