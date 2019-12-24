We often hear the term 'holiday rush' this time of year.
With the hustle and bustle of trying to get everything done before Christmas and all that comes with it, it’s easy to lose sight of what is most important.
Instead of making sure we received enough presents and being overtaken by the commercialism of the holiday season, it should be a time to step back, give thanks for all the good that’s come to us.
Far too often we do forget to thank those that have helped us along the way throughout the year. Many times, we try and do that with gifts rather than just a simple “thank you” or taking the time to express, in words, what someone means to us rather than what is gift-wrapped in a box.
It is the time of the year when we should be kinder and nicer to those that may not be as fortunate as we might be individually. Tallapoosa County has shown it has a big heart and we are glad to call it home.
Yes, Tallapoosa Publishers has plenty to be thankful for. So today we pause and thank you all.
We here at The Alexander City Outlook thank you for taking the time to be involved in and read our newspapers.
We appreciate everything you do to make this truly “your community newspaper.” Whether it’s advertising, writing letters to the editor or opening your doors for us to do a story on something you feel is important, we appreciate your time and ideas.
From all the staff at Tallapoosa Publishers, we truly appreciate you and wish you a very Merry Christmas.