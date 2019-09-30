If you glance through our calendar page or scroll through our online calendar, you’ll notice there are a ton of things happening in October.
October is just a few days away and it’s officially fall — even though the temperature outside may not say so. We believe this is one of the best times of year and there’s something everyone can enjoy in October.
Tuesday is National Night Out and it is a hit every year. It gives area residents a chance to meet first responders in a relaxed setting. It’s a great chance to see the folks who work hard every day to protect and serve our area. Plus there are tons of activities for the kids to enjoy and this year it’s held in a prime location — Strand Park.
Next Saturday, the Lake Martin Living Art Walk will be held in downtown Alexander City. There will be artwork, live music, merchant specials and tons of fun.
Also on Saturday is Dadeville’s fall festival and annual soapbox derby. These are two events you’ll want to make sure you attend. There’s nothing like seeing a crowd supporting local events like this and we hope many will attend.
Then Oct. 12 is Oktoberfest at the Sportplex in Alexander City which is always full of vendors with wares of all types. There’s good food, activities and plenty of things for guests to buy and take home to enjoy.
We hope to see lots of faces at these area events — and this is only a few —supporting our community.