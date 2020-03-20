A community is only as strong as its business owners and support from its residents. Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide public health order to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and mandated restaurants and bars must shut down on-premise consumption of food and beverages. This means patrons no longer have the option to dine at establishments or share drinks at their local hangouts.
While this will certainly take a toll on local business owners, it will have a ripple effect on the entire community. These same entrepreneurs support our fundraisers, sports programs and needy neighbors. They contribute their time and resources in-kind whenever possible.
The good news is Ivey did not tell these businesses to shut down entirely. They can still provide takeout, curbside and delivery orders. This could be some of our favorite eateries’ only way to keep their heads above water during this economic crisis.
Let’s advocate for their success just as much as they do for the community’s. When possible, call up Carlisle’s and pick up its famous chicken salad to go. Feed the crew tonight with one of Jake’s family meal specials. They’ll even bring it out to your car.
This community is a family, and right now our family is struggling. Do your part to ban together and help lift one another up in whatever you can. It may not seem like much, but remember they have bills to pay and mouths to feed, just like the rest of us. And they rely on our contributions to do it.