Have you ever gone a diet? There are very few folks I know who haven’t experienced this soul-wrenching experience at least once in their lives. Of course, there are the exceptions even in the area of weight. Afterall, there are those skinny people God put on this earth just to remind some of us pudgy people He has a sense of humor.
I’ve looked this subject of diets over pretty hard and I’ve decided I’m not really overweight. I think I’m just large boned, have an overactive thyroid and 6 inches too short. Plus I would love to know who designed all those charts about height and weight comparison. You can bet your bottom dollar it was one of those skinny people who wants to rub it in.
Anyway, the doc says I can have 1,500 calories on this diet. I thought he was talking about per meal until he started laughing. He meant per day! I eat that many every morning in two jelly donuts and a pint of chocolate milk. Even those little Asian folks who only eat rice can’t survive on 1,500 calories a day. So, no matter how many very sound reasons I gave about being addicted to chocolate and needing a half-pound of M&Ms a day just to survive, he still held to his original numbers.
He gave me a couple of sheets of paper with a diet plan on them, but I ate them the third day along with the bark off a tree. Don’t laugh, it tasted better than some of the things listed on that diet chart. I don’t think an anorexic vegetarian would make it on all the plant life he wanted me to eat. On top of that, a camel can’t drink as much water as that silly diet calls for. The only thing I can see all that water is good for is to help me with my exercises because I am up walking half the night.
Oh yeah, all those exercises I’m supposed to do would have me in shape to play in the National Football League. Of course, they would have to call time out pretty often because of all that water I have to drink. Right now I’m up to three sit-ups, five push-ups and walking out to the mailbox on this diabolic and inhuman program. My lounge chair never looked so good.
It’s just human nature to want to be the best we can be and also good stewardship to use what God has given us to the fullest. Good health is a gift from God and we ought to appreciate it and use our healthy bodies to praise Him. Being in good physical shape certainly helps our emotional well-being. And this emotional fitness is strengthened by our spiritual acceptance of who we are.
Paul said we are a living sacrifice and our bodies are given in service. We need to remember that putting our faith into action is a physical act as much as it is socially. Therefore, we need to put our physical bodies in God’s house to show the world our spiritual nature. So, be in church Sunday as a sacrifice.
To tell you the truth, I’ve been on this diet for a couple of weeks and the first thing I lost was my patience. Then, on the other hand, I did step on the scales and I’ve lost 6 pounds. I figure at this rate and my age I’ll be in gory by the time I get it all off. In the meantime, I’ll just eat a few of these M&Ms while I’m waiting.