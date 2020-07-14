Dear Editor,
Riots and destruction have come to America’s largest cities. Here in small-town Alabama, it seems like these destructive events are very far away. In truth, they are all too close for comfort and could be in our community before we realize.
The reported cause of the chaos we see is the abuse of citizens by police and the racial injustices in our society. There is a far more sinister force than people’s protest against injustices and abuse at the heart of the violence and destruction. Marches and protests are expressions of our constitutional and civil rights. The difference in the recent protests is the organized violence and destruction with personal injury and death of innocent citizens by members of organizations dedicated to anarchy and revolutionary destruction of our country and way of life.
This is clearly a Marxist/Communist effort to convert the greatest nation on earth from a capitalistic, free enterprise society to a socialist and globalist country without borders, rules, morals or acknowledgement of our history or principles. These rioters are pulling down statues, defacing monuments and calling for renaming streets, buildings and institutions. They are attempting to do away with important items of our history. History is not always pleasant, but it serves to remind us of where we were and how far we have come.
If we continue with the current anarchy we may end up as a socialistic and communistic country which is ruled by a very few elite power brokers, and the rest of us will have lost the protections and opportunities by which we have lived all our lives.
In June 1949 George Orwell published his book “1984.” At the time, that title seemed to the reading population very far in the future. We have, of course, passed that date by 36 years, but Mr. Orwell’s predictions still seem eerily close to what we are seeing in the media today. Here is a passage from that book. See what you think.
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the party is always right.”
If you are so inclined, get out that book or look it up in your search engine to read more of this prophetic and powerful book. It may help you to see where we are going with the current events.
It may give you more determination, as it did for me, to say we must stop this lunacy and bring back rational thinking to our society. John Adams, one of the very important founders of our country and the second president of the United States, said: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
God bless America.
Billy B. Sellers Jr.
Alexander City