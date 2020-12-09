The “Alabama Revenge Tour: 2020” rolled on Saturday night as the Crimson Tide downed homestanding LSU is decisive fashion. If revenge is a dish best served cold, then Nick Saban force fed Ed Orgeron a trough of frozen gumbo with the “could-have-been-a-lot-worse” 55-17 thrashing.
The biggest story isn’t what ’Bama did to the Bengal Tigers though; everyone knew that was coming. No, the real story is what happens to the defending national champions going forward.
On paper, LSU is still packed to the gills with talent. Even on a night when the team was dominated, the Tigers’ offense showed signs of having NFL-caliber players. However, the problems cast a dark shadow over the bright spots.
The largest shadow of all was produced their head coach. Does Orgeron really look and sound like a man who is in control of his program? Sure, last year he did. Heck, I even sang the man’s praises in this very column. But it is becoming more and more evident every Saturday that LSU won the College Football Playoff last year despite Orgeron, not because of him.
LSU lost more than its fair share of talent coming into 2020, that’s true. It would be a deep swamp to drain for any team to replace a wunderkind offensive coordinator, a highly respected defensive coordinator, a Heisman winner, a Biletnikoff Award winner and a first-round running back. But do those roster subtractions explain losing to Mississippi State and Missouri when the depth chart still has plenty of four- and five-star guys?
Meanwhile, the SEC West isn’t getting any easier. Alabama is… well… Alabama. That is not going to change anytime soon. Then there is Texas A&M, which is a team that is definitely on the come-up. Arkansas may only out-talent Vanderbilt, but that team fights and claws with the intensity of a cornered razorback. Ole Miss and Mississippi State are always going to test a defense’s mettle under their new offensive minded coaches. And even though Auburn has an uncertain future of its own, those Tigers still slapped LSU all over Jordan Hare Stadium this season. Oh, and LSU’s permanent SEC east foe is a rejuvenated Florida program. Good luck with that.
In short, Ed Orgeron’s 15 minutes of fame may be at the 14:59 mark and I am betting he has already used all of his time-outs.
Luke Robinson is a regular columnist, contributor to BMetro, AHSAA Radio Network broadcaster and Sportz Blitz team member.