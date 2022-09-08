opinion teaser
Buy Now
File / The Outlook

The Bureau of Economic Analysis, or BEA, reported a month ago that the U.S. economy contracted for the second straight quarter that ended June 30 – a widely accepted rule of thumb for what typically constitutes a recession. According to the BEA's advance estimate, Gross Domestic Product fell at an annualized rate of 0.9 percent for the second quarter—which has since been revised downward to a decline of only 0.6 percent following a 1.6 percent decline in GDP reported for the first quarter of 2022.

Dr. James Barth
Buy Now

James R. Barth is the Lowder Eminent Scholar in Finance at Auburn University's Harbert College of Business, a Senior Fellow at the Milken Institute and a Fellow at the Wharton Financial Institution Center.

Tags

Recommended for you