Class of 2020, what a hand you’ve been dealt.
COVID-19 has taken away so much from you.
No fancy prom with the perfect date and your best friends, no typical senior spring break trip, no special weekends with friends before your last year together is up — it’s just not fair.
You didn’t get to sit around on the last few days of school swapping yearbooks with your classmates, writing special messages to childhood friends you may never see again and are destined to grow apart from, no matter how hard you try to stay in touch.
Those of you who are spring athletes missed out on your final seasons on the field. You didn’t know your last time on the field would truly be your last time and that hurts.
You ended up getting to have a semi-traditional graduation ceremony, but we all know it just wasn’t the same. Guests were limited and some of your classmates and teachers had masks on. It just wasn’t how you’d always pictured it, was it?
Frankly, that’s how life outside of high school is — it’s never goes quite like you expect. You’re learning that lesson a little sooner than classes before you, but it’s one that can teach you a lot.
You missed out on the final lesson plans your teachers had planned for you but luckily, you enrolled in the School of Hard Knocks just in the nick of time to learn some key life lessons that may be even more important.
When this is all over, you won’t take simple things for granted. You’ll appreciate human interaction and socializing more than other generations. You’ll never take relationships for granted.
You’ll appreciate the family get-togethers you used to admittedly dread from time to time. You’ll value time with your parents and grandparents because you’ve seen this disease take so many from others.
You’ll never underestimate how special it is to just grab lunch or coffee with a friend. When somebody pops up at your house for an unexpected visit, you won’t go running for the hills like my generation; you’ll welcome your guests with open arms because at least you can hug them. You’ll remember what it was like not to.
Plus, you’re already prepped to stay in touch with friends and family if you ship off to a college far away, enlist in the military or wherever you may go in this next chapter. This time of social distancing and staying at home has turned even the technologically challenged folks into pros. Your friends and family will always be just a FaceTime or Zoom call away.
When you’re looking for something to do on a Friday night, going to a movie or bowling won’t be lame. At least you’ll be free to do those things — yes, free, without masks, huddled up to your friend or date. And when that stranger in the theater takes the open seat next to you instead of the one six seats down, you won’t complain.
When you have your own children, you won’t dare let them whine, “There’s nothing to do.” Oh, they have no idea. Back in your day, there was a global pandemic and essential trips to the grocery store were all that was allowed. You’ll tell them you had to walk down the aisles of the store in a certain direction and you couldn’t get too close to anyone else. They won’t believe it but it’ll be in their history books one day.
I know you probably don’t care about life lessons right now. You’re sick of sitting at home with your parents and you’re bored as all get out. You miss your friends and you want things to be normal again.
But this is a defining moment in your life. This is shaping what kind of person you’ll be. You and your classmates are going to think unlike any other generation. You’ll be able to say you lived through a global pandemic and you did it alongside — well, maybe 6 feet apart — your very special senior class. These aren’t the memories you’d hoped for, but one day you’ll realize it was so much bigger than that.
Don’t waste these lessons. As you go forward in life, approach challenges head first and know you can handle anything. This time has made you more resilient than ever; choose to believe that because it’s true. You’re prepared for hardships and you’re ready for whatever curveballs life throws at you.
I can’t wait to see how you apply these lessons to your lives and see the incredible people you become after everything you’ve faced during this unimaginable time.
We’ll be the ones looking to you, graduates. You’re the Class of 2020 after all, and hindsight is 20-20.