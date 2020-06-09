With so much going on in the world today — 2020 being Jumanji and the country seemingly on the brink of an election season civil war — it’s hard to stay in a healthy headspace. But one song changed my perspective. Enter Limp Bizkit.
Limp who?
It’s a band, Mom. You wouldn’t like them, trust me.
Quoting the red-cap-wearing poet laureate Fred Durst when referencing the song “Take A Look Around,” “ … with the good comes the bad and the bad comes the good, I’m (going to) live my life like I should.”
One moment — one event — can change your perspective. My goal for this space was to write about that time I interviewed Pat Dye about his Japanese Maples at his beautiful home in Notasulga.
Then family called in a favor and #sissystrong took prominence in my mind.
Last week my letter to the editor ran in the space below, encouraging people to donate and participate in a charity motorcycle ride folks were organizing for the Tallapoosa County dispatcher as she goes toe to toe with an aggressive and seemingly unbeatable form of cancer for the last time.
Former North Carolina State basketball coach Jimmy Valvano said, “Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind. It cannot touch my heart and it cannot touch my soul.”
Those three elements — mind, heart and soul — are what make people who they are, be they good, bad or Yankees fans.
As a writer, my Yoda always taught me to talk about the other shoe — the one that’s about to fall. Inevitably, I know what that shoe is going to be; everyone does and as it hangs in the air like the sword over Damoclese’s head. Writing about the impending fall will be another tear-filled column for another day.
Using a letter to the editor to help promote the event was one thing. What happened at the event?
A whole freaking lotta people came out to ride their bikes, bake some cakes and celebrate the life of one of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff Office’s favorite dispatchers.
Jax Teller when addressing the table in the now ended television show “Sons of Anarchy” said simply, “You have two families: the one you are born into and the one grows around you.”
The crowd gathered — about 75 bikes and Jeeps from across the Lake Martin area, River Region and state really — and it was a mix of denominations. You had veterans and law enforcement officers, first responders and those who just mastered using their blinkers to turn, Harleys and Yamahas, white and black, Auburn and Alabama fans, country music lovers and Deadheads. The things that would typically divide us didn’t matter. It’s cliché to say the people who chose to raise a kickstand rose above.
The family continued to grow as throughout the day people stopped by the gazebo to drop off donations and well wishes.
Times like these are frustrating. People spend so much time focusing on all the bad in the world and how hate is the only thing we see in each other. Stop and take a look around (again quoting Mr. Durst, which makes the second time ever that he has been quoted in this publication) and you will see there is good.
Keep Sissy and her husband John in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks. Stay #sissystrong.
It’s that’s simple.
