ESPN color commentator Todd Blackledge used to do a segment every time he called a football game known as “Taste of the Town.” He went go around to all his favorite local eateries in various college towns and pig out on a vast array of culinary delights.
I used to sit around with my friends and predictably say, “We ought to do that.”
Of course, we never would because that’s just something you say — that is, until about five years ago. In the spirit of carpe diem, we decided to hit the road and actually experience what Blackledge made look so good. First, it was just a day trip to Starkville, Mississippi and Oxford, Mississippi. Then, there was an overnight stay in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This time, it was an entire weekend in Gainesville, Florida.
Allen, Ardie, Justin and myself headed south this past Friday down through Georgia and hit I-75 all the way to the Sunshine State.
It’s a little less than six hours to Gainesville, but we took our time and started the trip off right with a meal at Pannie George in Auburn. Blackledge actually highlighted this soul food staple when he did a game at Jordan-Hare.
The journey was fairly uneventful and the traffic flowed smoothly.
We rolled into campus around 8 p.m. and got settled in the hotel. I found a recommendation for the best steak in town, so the four bulls when hunting for dinner.
Ember’s was easy to find and located conveniently downtown. Immediately upon entering we could tell it was a little fancier than we were anticipating, but we combed our hair, washed our hands and pretended to be classy. The food was excellent and it turned out to be a very relaxing and enjoyable experience after a long drive.
For some reason, they were clearcutting timber in our particular room at the Hilton, so I was glad to see the sunrise and get some breakfast. After a stellar brunch at the 43rd Street Deli, we headed over to the O’Connell Center to watch Auburn take on Florida.
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium aka The Swamp is located right next door to the basketball arena and is open to the public. We had some time to kill, so we spent about an hour touring the Gator palace. It was an absolutely beautiful day and there were quite a few coeds running the steps of the stadium. I applaud their diligence and desire to exercise.
Unfortunately, the game turned out to be the biggest dud of the trip as the Tigers lost by 22 points. Auburn has really struggled in its last two games on the road and is desperately searching for ways to score. Bruce Pearl is an outstanding coach and he’ll make some adjustments. Hopefully, they’ll rediscover the team that opened the season 15-0. Our final meal Saturday night was at a place called Harry’s. It’s located in a building that used to be an opera house built in 1887. They specialize in seafood and it was tremendous.
Overall, it was another great trip with some great friends. I cherish these experiences and appreciate the memories more and more every year.
For the record, we’ve now been to five Auburn basketball road games. The Tigers are 1-4. Is it me or do we just stink on the road?
Oh well, there’s always next year and, Lord willing, there’s always the next destination.