It’s National Skilled Nursing Week.
It’s a week to celebrate and highlight the staff at long-term care facilities that care for our loved ones. This year, the recognition is especially needed as certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and administrators battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some have faced the virus directly invading their homes and others have been able to keep the coronavirus out.
The Outlook has witnessed the care and effort of our local long-term care facility staff members provide loved ones. Simply put, it is amazing.
Staff at Chapman Healthcare Center facilitated a special Mother’s Day celebration even as it’s faced the struggles of the virus for two months. During the visit, at a distance a daughter was able to sing and celebrate with her mother. The staff patiently checked on the 92 year old to make sure she was OK, even bringing a portable oxygen monitor outside to keep from stopping the visit.
Adams Health & Rehab will be hosting a parade Friday similar to Chapman allowing family to visit briefly at a distance. More has been done through staff helping with phone calls and video conferencing to keep families in communication with facility residents. All of this goes above and beyond normal day-to-day care as medical professionals risk exposure to the coronavirus as well.
This level of care and compassion is nothing new. It has been going on for years and rarely recognized.
The Outlook thanks all employees of long-term care facilities and admires their love and kindness.