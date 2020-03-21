It doesn’t have to be something big.
It doesn’t have be $1,000 or even a case of toilet paper. It doesn’t have to move mountains.
Maybe it’s just one meal or a gift certificate purchased. Maybe it’s asking your elderly neighbors if you can grocery shop for them or maybe it’s picking up their prescription.
Maybe it’s not even that big.
It could be as simple as reaching out to a friend and asking, “How are you?”
Whatever you can possibly do, now more than ever, do it.
With the outbreak of the coronavirus, everyone is a little more on edge. Everyone is uncertain and there are endless questions floating around.
What are the best practices? How do you stay social distanced without harming your mental health? What will the economic ramifications of this pandemic be? Will people keep their jobs? Will businesses survive?
As a journalist, I’ve found it nearly impossible to unplug and relax — for even just a moment. I read an article earlier this week advising journalists to take at least an hour before going to bed to not scroll through social media or read articles or check emails. Instead, we need to make sure we have a coronavirus-free hour to clear our minds.
It’s difficult but I’m trying to heed that advice.
I’m also making sure to check in with friends regularly to make sure they are taking care of themselves. I can’t do much — mostly because I’m round-the-clock working to keep our community informed — but those are the little things I can do.
My dad has lupus and really needs to stay self-quarantined. As a social butterfly, my dad’s feeling a little cut off from the world and asked for a virtual family dinner. That’s a small thing I can do.
I urge you to do whatever you can.
One of the big things I’ve seen is people urging others to buy gift certificates at local businesses. Our small mom-and-pop shops need our help more than ever.
My brother works at a small local restaurant in Virginia, and he’s been incredibly worried about their survival in the long-term. He told me a story of a regular who came in and bought a $100 gift certificate. “Just because.” He said it nearly put his boss in tears.
Yes, of course it’s a risk to purchase a gift card to a business you don’t know will survive this, but it could be a risk you’re willing to take for a local business you love.
Another thing rounding social media is helping out truck drivers. Because so many restaurants, especially fast food joints, have been limited to drive-thru only, truck drivers can’t go through those areas so it’s not a bad idea to buy a cheap meal for someone you see parked on the side of the road or in a lot.
In addition to senior citizens, also give a thought to any friends or coworkers who might have chronic illnesses and need a helping hand.
My biggest plea with you is to be kind to each other. It’s extremely difficult to know what’s the right thing to do. Do we stay inside for the next several weeks and run the risk of all the businesses in our community going belly up? Or do we continue to go out and try to do our good deeds while taking the proper precautions and run the risk of spreading this disease?
Different people will have different answers to that question, and that’s OK. Trust the people who are trying to help are doing so with precautions and clean hands; don’t take those people for granted or tell them what they’re doing is wrong because those people are going to become fewer and further between.
Above all, remember to be kind to each other. Everyone is struggling in his or her own way, and it’s going to continue that way for several weeks. We all need a smile and a helping hand. Consider yourself lucky if you don’t right now but you might in the coming days.
We need to stick together, now more than ever.