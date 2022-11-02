Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army Colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing Attorney. He has served with the leadership of the Alabama Policy Institute and currently hosts the conservative news talk show Rightside Radio.

This past week President Biden went to the podium once again and attempted to justify his efforts to grow the welfare state with his plan to pay off student loans. Current estimates put the price tag for his student loan bailout at over $400 billion. He justifies the massive expense because ostensibly people who knowingly entered into a contract for which they received a benefit shouldn’t have to be held accountable to their contractual obligations because... well, because its “hard”, or something equally insulting. 

Tags

Recommended for you