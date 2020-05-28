Last season the NFL experimented with a new rule that allowed coaches or referees the opportunity to review offensive or defensive pass interference.
Frankly it was a disaster.
The rule wasn’t clear enough and left pass interference up for interpretation. It was much like the “catch rule” that plagued the league for the better half of a decade. On each pass play — whether complete, incomplete or whatever the outcome — everyone was looking over their shoulders to see if each play was challengeable. That made it so fans couldn’t be ecstatic with the results on the field until the ball was snapped again, beginning a new play.
The rush to implement the rule for one season came after the Los Angeles Rams versus New Orleans Saints game in the 2018 playoffs, in which most people believe Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman got away with pass interference on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. The no call helped the Rams seal the win over the Saints and sent Los Angeles to the Super Bowl, which it went on to lose 13-3 to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
After one year, the NFL has ditched the rule due to a wide gap of inconsistency between referees. The rule wasn’t being followed as it should have been and seemed like the NFL’s emergency fix if something like the Rams versus Saints debacle showed its ugly head again.
Now the league is looking to try a one-year rule again that, in hindsight, seems like an even worse idea — alternative onside kicks. The rule allows teams to forgo the kickoff after scoring twice per game and enable the kicking team to put their offense on the field for the chance at a one-play, 15-yard first down attempt to receive the ball again, essentially a fourth and long to get the ball back. This rule will reward teams that have been losing for 50 minutes of the game, giving them a chance to come back, and that doesn’t sit right with me.
The NFL has ushered in this era of promoting gambling of its league, which was taboo according to officials just a decade ago. Now fantasy football is king and drives in millions of hardcore and casual fans every year.
If the idea is to let teams score has much as possible then alternative onside kicks aren’t the answer. The real answer to late scoring would also improve overtime, which has been an emphasis of change for the league office over the years and they need to look no further than college football.
College football overtime is simple as well as exciting for everyone involved. Each team gets a chance to score from a reasonable range and because it has already been tried and tested, it doesn’t have to have a trial period like the league office and NFL Players Association are doing with other new rules.
The alternative onside kick has a XFL feel to it, coming off as more bush league than professional — especially if it doesn’t end up working out.
If the agenda is to limit special teams and the danger that comes with them, I strongly argue special teams are vital to the game in more ways than I could name in a column. We can all agree the game is better when the quarterbacks are healthy, putting them on the field in one last gung-ho situation in which they could get hurt and end a team’s season, is ludicrous. Kicking is also a very underrated skill that takes years to master at that level.
The NFL is king right now in the United States so to thrust the league into the unknown of rule changes every year could end up hurting the brand. The NFL has shown to be a little too prideful when it comes to working with the NCAA and competitors like the XFL. In reality the NFL should be using those leagues as guinea pigs for rule changes versus trying new, confusing rules at the highest level when guys have been playing another way their entire lives.