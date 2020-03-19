With the sports world shut down due to the coronavirus, leave it up to the NFL to scratch America’s competitive itch with big trades and signings that made social media gasp and awe amidst the pandemic, giving us the gift sports give best — a break from reality.
Big news came down early Monday morning as the general manager-less Houston Texans traded away one of the league’s best players in DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins has been First-Team All-Pro the last three seasons. He has solidified himself in the conversation as the best receiver in the game right now and has a strong case with Antonio Brown still out of football.
This trade will likely end up being the biggest shocker of the offseason when we look back mainly because the Texans essentially gave away Hopkins for an expensive running back in David Johnson, who is supremely talented but has had trouble staying healthy.
As time went on throughout the day more team captains were traded as Calais Campbell was sent to Baltimore from Jacksonville; DeForest Buckner, a key factor in the San Francisco 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl, was sent packing to Indianapolis. The Dallas Cowboys essentially let their whole team walk in order to keep the new “Triplets” and that overrated offensive line while the Miami Dolphins signed any and every C-list player they could find and actually look like a team to be feared come September — God willing with this disease.
Tuesday morning rolled around and the NFL world was flipped upside down yet again when the news broke Tom Brady would not be returning to the New England Patriots.
Brady is the undisputed greatest player ever and, love him or hate him, it will be peculiar to see Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneer jersey.
While I think the Bucs are an underrated roster, I don’t like the fit for Brady because Bruce Arians has proven nothing as a coach except the fact he’s a nice guy who’s fun to be around. Arians hasn’t won anything and Brady is the pure definition of a winner. It will be interesting to see if the short marriage will work. Also Brady versus Drew Brees twice a year is going to be worth a watch.
Speaking of Brees, he resigned with the Saints, giving Teddy Bridgewater his chance to find a new home to call his own. Carolina came calling and now Cam Newton is currently out of a job.
The Panthers are giving Newton a chance to find a trade with a team he feels suits him best — a luxury a handful of players have gotten over the years. Newton still has some good ball left in him if he can’t stay healthy, which is proving to be a big if.
A team like the Chicago Bears would be perfect for Newton, who is a better version of Mitchell Trubisky, giving Newton a familiar offense while not forcing coach Matt Nagy to change much of anything to his offensive scheme and style.
The new league year technically started Wednesday which means more dominoes will fall and all the trades and signings I’ve mentioned will be old, obsolete news.
With the world trying to quarantine, I’m yet again thankful we have the NFL to consistently distract us from the real-world problems we have. Us fan gets a chance to lose our minds over the new players we get and let go and continue to be wowed by higher and higher salaries.
If the rest of the week is like Monday and Tuesday, buckle up.